Wigan Warriors' record-breaker Worthington signs for Oldham

Wigan youngster James Worthington - credited with scoring the club's fastest debut try in Super League - has signed for Oldham.

The 20-year-old was out of contract with the Warriors and had been told he would not be offered a new deal.

Worthington made his Wigan debut in 2017 and scored a try in the third minute of a 42-30 defeat against Wakefield.

It believe the touchdown, clocked at two minutes 19 seconds, is the fastest scored by any Wigan debutant in Super League.

But since then he has been unable to force his way back into the senior side and has had stints with Toulouse, Workington and Rochdale.

“I’ve played for a few clubs on loan, but I’m made up to become a fully-fledged Oldham player," said the ex-St Judes junior.

"I’ve been at Wigan since I was 16, so it’s a new challenge for me and I’m eagerly looking forward to it.

“My favourite position is centre, but I can also play full-back and wing."

Samy Kibula (Warrington) has also departed and Callum Field is looking to sign for a Championship club.