Wigan Warriors recruit Mitch Clark makes Leigh debut... and it proved a career milestone

Mitch Clark made his Leigh debut off the bench as they cruised to a 48-12 win against Batley in the Championship yesterday.

Prop Clark, who has signed for Wigan from 2020, joined the Centurions last week after being released by Castleford.

He was played a video message in the dressing room before the game to mark his 100th career game.

Josh Woods, on loan at Leigh this year, scored one of the Centurions' nine tries.

Four Wigan Warriors were in the Swinton side which beat Barrow 30-12 yesterday.

Jack Wells was in the back-row, Craig Mullen at centre and Samy Kibula and Harry Smith on the bench.

They played on either loan or dual registration agreements and Smith scored one of Swinton's five tries as Stuart Littler's outfit moved up to ninth in the Championship table.

Ex-Warriors forward Liam Paisley was in the Barrow side.