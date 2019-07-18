Wigan Warriors recruit Mitch Clark released by Castleford

Kiwi prop Mitch Clark - who has signed for Wigan from next season - has left Castleford with immediate effect 'to pursue another short-term playing opportunity'.

The 26-year-old had fallen down the pecking order at the Tigers since announcing his decision to join the Warriors.

He had been playing on dual-registration for Championship side Halifax.

While he would be free to join up early with Wigan - whose middles have taken a battering in recent weeks - it's understood he is on his way to Leigh Centurions until the end of the season.

“Mitch has left the Tigers to pursue another short-term playing opportunity," said Castleford director of rugby Jon Wells.

“Mitch has recently found first-team football hard to come by at the Tigers, and all parties felt a move away would enable him to do what rugby league players like doing best.

“He’s been a great bloke and a big contributor at the club over the last 18 months, and we would like to wish him all the very best for the rest of this year and as a Wigan player from next season.”