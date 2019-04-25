Wigan Warriors reveal 19-man squad for Castleford Tigers - what line-up with Adrian Lam pick?

Three senior players are on course to return after they were named in Wigan Warriors' 19-man squad for Saturday's visit of Castleford.

Adrian Lam's side is boosted by the return of centre Dan Sarginson (ankle) and Sam Powell, who has served a two-match suspension. And Sean O'Loughlin is set to play having withdrawn just before Monday's thrilling 30-26 win at Salford.

Hooker Amir Bourouh, who debuted on Monday, and Harry Smith (who didn't play) drop out of the provisional squad.

Jarrod Sammut (knee), Tom Davies (ankle), Dom Manfredi (knee), Tony Clubb (knee), Liam Farrell (pectoral) and Romain Navarrete (knee) all remain unavailable.

With right-centre Sarginson returning, Zak Hardaker may return to the full-back role which could squeeze Morgan Escare out of the frame. And teenager Morgan Smithies may miss out - Lam has been hugely-impressed with his form, but wants to limit the teenager's minutes to ensure he doesn't "flatten out".

Smithies was initially left out of the side to play Salford before being drafted in when O'Loughlin withdrew. Alternatively, Chris Hankinson - a centre who can also play in the back-row - may be squeezed out.

O'Loughlin was originally named on the bench at Salford - rather than starting - to try and balance out the experience/youth mix when Lam rotates his forwards; it will be interesting to see if he repeats that ploy.

Here is Wigan's 19-man squad and, below, Warriors correspondent Phil Wilkinson predicts the line-up:

Wigan Warriors' 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Sean O’Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.

Phil Wilkinson's predicted line-up: Hardaker; Marshall, Sarginson, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Shorrocks; Flower, Leuluai, Bullock, Isa, Greenwood, Partington. Subs: O'Loughlin, Powell, Tautai, Hankinson

Oliver Gildart will make his 100th Wigan appearance if he plays. Winger Joe Burgess has scored nine tries in six appearances.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 5.15pm.