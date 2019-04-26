Wigan Warriors rumours 'crazy' says Wakefield Trinity boss Chris Chester

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester quashed rumours about him taking over at Wigan Warriors as “crazy” and says he has learned important lessons from his previous job at Hull KR.

Wigan are in the market for a new head coach in 2020 after Shaun Edwards’s bizarre U-turn on the position.

Incumbent Adrian Lam is favourite to continue, but Chester is next in line with the bookmakers along with former Wigan chief Shaun Wane and ex-Kangaroos stand-off Trent Barrett who starred at the DW Stadium in 2007 and 2008.

Chester’s stock is certainly high having turned Wakefield into a top-five side since taking over shortly after being sacked by Hull KR in 2016.

The 40-year-old also played for the Cherry and Whites from 1999 to 2001.

But the Scotland joint-head coach insisted: “It is crazy, I don’t know where these people get the stories from.

“I have had no contact from Wigan, I am a Wakefield lad and I am really happy here.

“I have learned a lot of lessons from my time at KR; it is what price you put on happiness.

“I am a happy bunny at the minute, and I recently signed a long-term deal with Wakefield.

“The fans can sit easy. I am happy here, there are a lot of good things going on at the club and there is no reason for me to go elsewhere.”

While the famous Wigan club languish in ninth, two points above bottom, Chester’s side are third after Monday’s win over Leeds Rhinos.

They head to Hull FC tomorrow, with whom Chester won the 2005 Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, he is pleased with the new rule amendments on ruck penalties.

Chester said: “It was getting farcical. Players deliberately throwing balls into players? I don’t like to see it.

“One of our players did it once this year and I had a little chat to him.

“But you see consistent performers from certain teams doing it week-in, week-out. I am really pleased the RFL have come up with this amendment, and hopefully it will tidy a few things up.”