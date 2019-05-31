Wigan Warriors' Samy Kibula says 'sorry' to ball boy caught up in skirmish

Samy Kibula has "profusely apologised" to a ball boy who was caught up in a skirmish which led to the Wigan forward being sent off.



The Warriors forward - playing on-loan for Dewsbury - has avoided a ban for his role in the melee at the end of Swinton's 22-17 victory.

Kibula sparked a fracas just after a Swinton ball-boy, wearing a high-viz vest, congratulated the Lions on a dramatic match-winning try.

But the player's agent, Dave Peet, says the ball boy was not the intended target and revealed Kibula called him to apologise.

Peet said: "It was completely accidental, he certainly didn't intend to make contact with the ball boy.

"Samy called the ball boy up to tell him how sorry he was. He apologised profusely, which was accepted."

The dramatic scenes can be seen three minute and 35 seconds in on the embedded highlights video.

Kibula, who has yet to figure for Adrian Lam's side this year, was subsequently sent off for punching halfback Rob Fairclough.

The RFL match review panel charged him with a Grade A punching on Fairclough. As it is a 'minor' charge, he has avoided a suspension.

Swinton had Wigan's Liam Byrne, Jack Wells, Liam Forsyth and Liam Paisley playing on dual-registration and won the game 22-17.

The RFL's disciplinary banned Warriors' Nathan Wilde for one match for "questioning the integrity of an official" during an Under-19s game with the City of Hull Academy.