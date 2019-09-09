Wigan Warriors' Samy Kibula set to join Super League rivals

Samy Kibula is set to leave Wigan at the end of the season - to join Super League rivals Warrington.

The towering forward is out of contract at the end of the season and is not being retained.

Kibula made his debut last year but has not been able to squeeze his way into Adrian Lam’s side this season.

And with the Warriors well-stocked for back-rowers for 2020, he will look to carve out a name for himself in Super League with the Wolves.

Born in Congo, 6ft 4in Kibula won two academy Grand Finals with Wigan before being promoted to the full-time squad.

He was handed a debut by Shaun Wane in a 20-12 defeat to Huddersfield but hasn’t figured since, and has played for both Swinton and Dewsbury on loan or dual-registration agreements.

Lam has used Liam Farrell, Willie Isa, Joe Greenwood and Morgan Smithies in the second-row spots this season.

Joe Shorrocks also got a taste of the first-team and with fit-again Jack Wells offered a new deal, and London teenager Kai Pearce-Paul expected to come on board, they decided not to retain Kibula.

Owner Ian Lenagan admitted recently Wigan would take a more ruthless approach with fringe players, which was evident by allowing Liam Forsyth and Josh Gansen to leave

early.