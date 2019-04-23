Wigan Warriors set to be boosted by return of three senior players

Adrian Lam hopes to welcome back three senior players for Saturday's clash with Castleford.

Sam Powell is available after serving a two-game suspension over Easter.

Dan Sarginson and Sean O'Loughlin are also in contention after missing the 30-26 victory at Salford.

"That's three players from yesterday, so that's a start," smiled Lam at his weekly press conference today.

Prop Tony Clubb and halfback Jarrod Sammut may return within the following two weeks, with Liam Farrell (pectoral) due back in the summer.

Wingers Tom Davies and Dom Manfredi won't play again until 2020.

Lam has no suspension concerns from their Easter matches.