Wigan Warriors sweat on Joe Burgess' shoulder injury

Adrian Lam is expected to provide an update on Joe Burgess' shoulder injury which compounded the misery of Wigan's derby defeat at St Helens.

Wigan went into the game without several first-teamers through injury, and fell to a 32-10 loss at Langtree Park.

That signalled the end of Wigan's five-game win streak - and Lam is praying for good news with such a short turnaround to Thursday's visit of Wakefield.

"I think Joe's done his AC in his shoulder," admitted Lam, after the game. "It's a bit of a worry.

"There's also a worry over (Joe) Bullock and (Romain) Navarrete, who has a bit of a wrist issue.

"We're out of middles at the moment...we're relying on the academy.

"I don't think anyone will be back for Wakefield.

"I think everyone should be okay for the Hull game (a fortnight later).

"So there is some sunlight on the horizon."

Lam will take a press conference today and may provide updates on his injured players.

He has praised the efforts of his youthful pack, who were always going to have a tough night against the likes of Alex Walmsley and Luke Thompson.

"I thought (Oliver) Partington was pretty good, (Morgan) Smithies was good, (Liam) Byrne was good," said the Warriors coach.

"I just hope they didn't get hurt in any way on the night. But I think it will be a great experience for them moving forward.

"Looking at 2020 they're all probably going to be in and amongst it.

"When you finish a game like that, and they've all got through healthy, I think that can only stand them in good stead.

"But it'll be good to get a few senior players back in the next few weeks.

"We've just got to get on with it, and hopefully get a team out on Thursday.

"The short turnaround is a concern, but it is at home - and we don't play for two weeks after."