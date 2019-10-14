Wigan Warriors the early joint-favourites to be Super League champions next year

Wigan and champions St Helens are both 3/1 to win the 2020 Super League title.

Title sponsors Betfred has revealed its odds for next year, and they believe the Warriors' recruitment - spearheaded by marquee men George Burgess and Jackson Hastings - make them as equipped as current champions Saints to win the crown. Super League newcomers Toronto are 50/1.

Warrington are 4/1, Hull FC 9/1, with the rest of the sides: Castleford 10/1, Leeds 10/1, Catalans 16/1, Salford 33/1, Wakefield 33/1, Huddersfield 50/1, Hull KR 50/1.