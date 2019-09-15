Wigan Warriors to stage academy Grand Final at the DW Stadium

Wigan's Under-19s will stage their academy Grand Final against St Helens at the DW Stadium this Friday - in a curtain-raiser to the Warriors' play-offs clash.

Shane Eccles’ side beat Warrington 50-22 on Saturday to reach the final, which will kick-off at 5.30pm.

Wigan had the right to stage the match because they finished top of the table, on condition it was held at the first-team's home ground.

The club's marketing director, Martin McLoughlin, said: “It promises to be a bumper evening of rugby league, and I’d like to thank the staff at the DW Stadium and Wigan Athletic FC for their help and support in what is set to be a huge night for the club.”

Cian Tyrer played a starring role as he grabbed a hat-trick to help Eccles’ side on their way to a victory. Max Roberts scored a brace whilst James McDonnell, Amir Bourouh, Joe Shorrocks and Harry Smith also touched down in Wigan's 16th straight win.

Meanwhile, tickets for Friday's game have gone on general sale.

Fans are reminded that season tickets do not count for this play-offs match but holders can get £5 discount on tickets bought before 5pm on Thursday.

Tickets are priced from £23 adults, £17 over-60s, £16 for 16-21 and £10 juniors. Under-fives are free. Kick-off is 7.45pm.