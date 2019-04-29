Wigan Warriors trio play for Swinton in front of bumper Toronto crowd

Three Wigan players were in the Swinton side which made a little of rugby league history at Toronto yesterday.

Forward Jack Wells continued his comeback from injury while Liam Paisley and Harry Smith also played for the Lions - on either loan or dual-registration - as they went down 52-10 to the Wolfpack.

But what made the game so extraordinary was the crowd of 9,562 at Lamport Stadium, which the RFL today confirmed the was the best attendance for a regular-season league match outside Super League since Hull got 12,150 to the derby against Hull KR at the Boulevard in 1997, when they were both in Division One.

England academy international Smith, who was in Wigan's 19-man first-team squad last week, kicked one conversion for the Lions, who trailed 24-6 at half-time.

Many of Wigan's fringe players figure in the lower-leagues on either loan or dual-registration because they are too old for the Under-19s, and hopes a competitive reserves league would be created this year collapsed.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Wigan's Callum Field started at prop as Dewsbury claimed a 25-24 win at Widnes.

And Josh Woods - on loan at Leigh for the year - played halfback in a 36-16 win at Batley.

In League One, James Worthington played on the wing and scored a try in a 32-26 loss at Keighley. His Wigan team-mate Caine Barnes started at second-row.

And a trio of Wigan players featured for London Skolars in a 42-26 win at Hunslet.

Full-back Joe Brown, on a month's loan, scored two tries and halfback James Barran - at the Skolars for the season - crossed for one.

Craig Mullen also figured, on dual-registration, at centre.