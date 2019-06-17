Wigan Warriors under-19s players help Lancashire to Origin win

Wigan Warriors under-19s winger Wigan wing Ben Holcroft scored a try as Lancashire uner-19s secured a series-clinching victory in the third and deciding Origin Academy fixture of 2019.

Lancashire won 30-24 with Holcroft’s try coming off the back of good work from fellow Warrior Umyla Hanley.

Brad O'Neil (Wigan) evades Corey Johnson (Leeds). Picture: Darren Greenhalgh

Wigan provided five players to the Lancashire side with Sam Halsall, Harry Rushton and Bradley O’Neill joining Hanley and Holcroft.

Yorkshire had two Wigan players in their ranks with Corey Hall and Amir Bourouh playing for the White Rose. Dave Elliott, the RFL’s National Programmes Manager will now lead selection of an England Academy squad for two Tests against France at the end of the season.

He said: “In total we’ll have seen around 60 in this series, which gives us so much information when it comes to assessing players for England selection in 2019 and 2020.”