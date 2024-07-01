Wigan Warriors Wheelchair Rugby League raising awareness for Organ Donation

Alex Newlove died aged just 27 years old in January 2020 and donated his organs saving the lives of six others, two of whom were children. Yesterday two of his very close friends who play for the Wigan Warriors Wheelchair Rugby League team remembered Alex who was a big fan of the Cherry & Whites and also raised much need awareness for Organ Donation.

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair Rugby League teams threw themselves into raising vital awareness about Organ Donation at their first home games of the season at Robin Park Leisure Centre in memory of Alex Newlove who died in Manchester in January 2020 and donated his heart, lungs, liver and kidneys saving or changing the lives of 6 people. Alex was just 27 years old and was a massive Wigan Warriors supporter. Two of his very close friends who he used to go to the matches with are Tom Welch & Danny Dutson who now play for the Warriors Wheelchair team and they organised the event in memory of Alex, inviting his mum Judy, her partner Gary & one of his brothers Oliver along to share a very special afternoon. The 1st & Reserve teams warmed up wearing the eye catching pink official NHSBT Organ Donation T Shirts prior to their games vs the Leeds Rhinos. Both matches were fast and furious and not for the faint hearted and were incredible to watch. The event was also supported by volunteers from both the Donor Family Network and ambassadors from NHSBT Organ Donation who had a exhibition stand and were able to engage with members of the public discussing organ donation and encouraging those interested to sign the Organ Donor Register. There is still a great deal of confusion regarding the new Opt Out system which presumes that all adults in England are now considered to have agreed to be an organ donor when they die unless they have recorded a decision not to donate or are in one of the excluded groups. Ultimately the next of kin will always still be consulted so sharing wishes with loved ones is very important. Judy, Alex’s mum hadn’t had that conversation with Alex before he died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage but says she instinctively knew it would have been what he wanted and this was confirmed as Alex had signed the register. The Wigan Warriors and the Rugby League family are doing something very special in their drive to promote inclusivity and raise awareness for such a life saving cause.