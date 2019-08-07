Wigan Warriors won't lose - or gain - any more players for this season, says Adrian Lam

Adrian Lam is not expecting any more activity – in or out – before the transfer deadline closes later this week.

Morgan Escare yesterday joined Wakefield on loan until the end of the season, days after Wigan brought in Bevan French from Parramatta.

Many clubs have been frantically trimming or bolstering their squads before the deadline on Friday.

Lam has other fringe players in his squad but asked whether he thought there would be any more movement, he replied: “No, that’s it. That’s it.”

He is today expected to include French in his 19-man squad to face Hull KR on Friday. The Warriors boss was leaning towards handing the ex-Parramatta crowd-pleaser a bench spot, and utilising his versatility – he can play across the backline – and make a decision on where he is introduced during the match.

Welsh prop Ben Flower (back ligaments) and England forward Joe Greenwood (concussion protocol) are also set to return from injury lay-offs.

Sean O’Loughlin (chest) will drop out, and Lam will also need to leave out two more players – with a forward, as well as Jarrod Sammut, seeming the most likely candidates.

French trained with the side yesterday and Lam says he is looking quick and sharp.

But he has urged fans not to judge him yet, and believes he may only reach his true potential next season.

“He’s trained pretty good, considering how difficult it is when you don’t know anybody, he’s fitted in well,” said Lam.

“The boys took him out and showed him around Wigan last weekend, so he’s getting to know the area!

“But in terms of what we’re doing here, I think it’ll take this year for him to settle in, just because it’s difficult to go to a new club with five games to go.

“He’s been brought in now because he couldn’t only come for next year, due to the (visa) requirements.

“He understands that and he understands he can’t just push his way in, but his presence has put pressure on everyone and that’s a good thing.”

Flower and Greenwood both need to pass medical checks tomorrow before getting the green light, but Lam expects them to figure.

For England international Greenwood, it will mark the end of a frustrating spell ruled out due to the criteria for players returning to action from a concussion.

“Everyone is treading cautiously around the head knock protocols and you’ve got to be guided by the doctors, it’s been frustrating for him because he’s probably missed a big chunk of the season,” added Lam.