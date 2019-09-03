Wigan Warriors young forward cleared of gouging

Young forward Ethan Havard has been cleared by a disciplinary panel of gouging.

He had been charged with the offence last week but denied the offence and, appearing in front of an independent disciplinary tonight, was found not guilty.

The 18-year-old, who made his Super League debut against Wakefield in July, was sent off in the 79th minute of a recent Under-19s fixture against Newcastle Thunder.

He was later charged with the Grade E offence, one of the most serious offences on a scale of A to F, which usually carries a suspension range of four to eight weeks.

He is now clear to continue playing and is set to have a big say in the table-topping Under-19s' bid to reach their Grand Final.