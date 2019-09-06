Will Wigan Warriors finish 2nd, 3rd or 4th? How a thrilling final round will shape play-offs spots...

Wigan will secure second spot with victory against Castleford next week - but what if they lose?

Wigan may have two more competition points on their board than Warrington and Salford, but their points-difference isn't as good as both north west rivals.

So while a victory for the Warriors against the Tigers - scheduled for next Friday - will ensure they finish 2nd, a defeat would leave them hoping other results go their way.

Warrington head to Leeds next Friday, while Salford finish their regular campaign two days later at home to Hull KR. Those fixtures, though, may change for Sky Sports' demands - with their schedule expected on Saturday.

If Wigan lose and both Wire and the Red Devils win, then Adrian Lam's side will end in 4th. If only one of them win, then obviously they will finish 3rd.

The format of the play-offs favours teams the higher up the ladder they finish, but especially in the top-three.

If they finish second, they will take on the team in third - at home - in the opening week of the play-offs. They would get a second-chance if they lost, while a victory would send them to St Helens the following week for a place in the Grand Final up for grabs.