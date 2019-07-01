Will Wigan Warriors sign Mitch Clark early?

Wigan could discover as early as this week whether they will be able to bring in Castleford’s Mitch Clark this season.

Kiwi Clark has already signed for the Warriors for 2020.

Since then he has fallen out of favour at the Tigers, and has been playing on dual-registration for Championship side Halifax.

The Warriors had a previous attempt to bring in Clark early turned down, but will make another move over the next few days following Taulima Tautai’s exit last week.

Coach Adrian Lam said: “The club has talked about filling a position there because we’ve lost Gabe Hamlin (to a UKAD suspension) and Taulima, so we’re certainly short a middle player.

“We’re looking at the opportunities and (Clark) will obviously be one of them.

“We’ll know a bit more about that in the next seven days.” Clubs have until August 9 to recruit players for the current campaign.

Clark and Salford's Jake Bibby have already been confirmed as signings for 2020.

And the Warriors are thought to have reached an agreement with Red Devils halfback Jackson Hastings, who played against them on Friday.

Lam will today check on Sean O’Loughlin’s Achilles injury suffered early in Friday’s win against Salford.

The captain hobbled off within two minutes and is a doubt for Friday’s visit of Tony Smith’s Hull KR.