Young people enjoy 'Big Day Out’ thanks to Wigan Athletic Community Trust and Meals & More UK
Thanks to Wigan Athletic Community Trust and Meals and More UK, young people from deprived areas across the Wigan borough have been able to enjoy a fun-filled activities day at Scotsman's Flash.
The young people were chosen for their positive behaviour, engagement and contribution to their local community through Wigan Athletic Community Trust’s Premier League Kicks sessions.
Premier League Kicks is funded by the Premier League Charitable Fund and provides free evening football sessions designed to help young people improve their health and confidence whilst reducing anti-social behaviour in the local community. Wigan Athletic Community Trust delivers the programme across the Wigan borough, supporting 1,000s of young people to access free football sessions each year.
The young people selected for the big day out enjoyed a fun football training session led by Wigan Athletic Community Trust coaches at Laithwaite Park before being transported to Scotsman’s Flash to enjoy some water-based activities, with it being the first time that some of the young people had the opportunity to access the activities at Scotsman’s Flash.
Speaking about the day and the impact it had on the young people, Wigan Athletic Community Trust’s Youth Engagement Officer, Tom Watkins, said:
“We were lucky enough to have a funding bid to Meals and More UK be accepted and were able to put on an activity day for some of the young people that we’ve been working with across our Premier League Kicks project over the last year, and we were able to invite them down to enjoy an enrichment day during the holidays.
“A lot of the young people we selected are from deprived areas, so we knew that access to facilities like this (Scotsman’s Flash) was probably something that they may not have used before.
“For a lot of these children, it was their first time on the water. And to see them overcome that challenge was really, really good. They can all go home after today and say that they’ve tried something new and achieved something today. That in itself is amazing.”
The event wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Meals and More UK, whose ‘Big Day Out’ funding enabled the Community Trust to take the young people to Scotsman’s Flash and also provide food and drink at the event. To find out more about Meals and More UK, please visit https://mealsandmore.co.uk/
To find out more about the work of Wigan Athletic Community Trust, please visit https://wiganathletic.com/community-trust
