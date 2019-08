Teeenage Wigan prop Ethan Havard is facing a lengthy ban after being charged with gouging.



The 18-year-old, who made his Super League debut against Wakefield last month, was sent off in the 79th minute of a recent Under-19s fixture against Newcastle Thunder.

The charge is listed as Grade E, one of the most serious offences on a scale of A to F, and usually carries a suspension range of four to eight weeks.

Havard's case has been referred to next Tuesday's tribunal by the match review panel.