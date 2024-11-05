Wigan Council and Transport for Greater Manchester’s new cycling scheme is facing backlash from residents and businesses due to its impact on the local area.

Funded by the Department of Transport, the scheme aims to enhance safety with a new cycle lane and pedestrian crossings. While St Helen’s Road will remain open northbound, southbound traffic will be diverted via Atherleigh Bypass.

Resident Kevin Forde expressed concern, stating, “A cycle route already exists west of Leigh Bridge, but it becomes impassable in bad weather. The funds would have been better spent upgrading this path without disrupting the local economy.” He added, “While I enjoy cycling, Wigan Council has shown a lack of foresight.” Local cyclist Keith Summers voiced similar frustrations: “I was excited about a continuous cycle lane, but this feels like a half-hearted attempt. The funds could have been used for something more beneficial to the community.” Businesses are also feeling the strain. The owners of Bridgewater Fish Bar on St Helen’s Road said, “The road diversions have driven away customers. Fridays and Saturdays used to be our busiest times, but now they’re quiet. We’ve lost about 50 per cent of our revenue, and with the work not finishing until March, we’re unsure if we’ll still be here.”

David Evans, owner of Heavenly Scents in Leigh Market, added, “Nobody wants to come into the town centre due to traffic chaos. What used to take me 15 minutes to get to work now takes nearly an hour. My sales have dropped drastically, and many are opting to order online instead.”

In response, Councillor Barbara Caren for Leigh South stated, “The St Helen’s Road Scheme provides safer crossings and a segregated cycle lane. We understand that major construction projects will cause disturbances, and we will continue to advocate for residents’ concerns.”

Councillor Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for planning and transport, noted, “More than 1,000 cars are recorded per hour using St Helen’s Road at peak times. The current cycling options are inadequate, and this project will create safer conditions for those who wish to leave their cars at home.” Despite these plans, many residents and businesses remain concerned about the potential disruptions and the overall effectiveness of the scheme.

These works are expected to be completed in March 2025 and are funded by the Mayor’s Challenge Fund, a Greater Manchester community initiative aimed at creating greener and better active travel opportunities across the region.