Top UK Staycations for 2025 revealed at Caravan & Camping Awards

As UK travel trends continue to favour local and sustainable tourism, the annual AA Caravan & Camping Awards have announced the top outdoor accommodation spots for the 2024-25 season.

The awards celebrated 12 exceptional sites across the country, selected by the AA’s expert inspectors for their outstanding quality and commitment to customer satisfaction. Categories included AA Glamping Site of the Year, AA Campsite of the Year, and AA Most Improved Campsite of the Year.

This year’s winners span the UK, from the rich history and sweeping views from the Isle of Anglesey in Wales to the stunning ancient woodlands nestled within the South Downs of West Sussex.

Hosting the awards, Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media, said, "As local travel continues to grow and sustainable tourism gains momentum, we are excited to announce the best camping and caravanning destinations for the upcoming year. This year's winners have demonstrated outstanding quality along with a strong dedication to eco-friendly practices and customer satisfaction, making them excellent options for UK travellers."

All winners of the awards feature in the 57th edition of the AA Caravan & Camping Guide, which is £14.99 and available to buy in bookshops now.

AA Caravan and Camping Awards

2024-25 winners

AA Campsites of the Year

Wales and Overall winner – Tyddyn Isaf Caravan Park, Isle of Anglesey

Scotland – Witches Craig Caravan & Camping Park, Stirling

England (also North West England regional winner) – Skelwith Fold Caravan Park, Cumbria

AA Campsites of the Year – regional winners for England

Heart of England – Longnor Wood Holiday Park, Staffordshire

North East England – Cote Ghyll Caravan & Camping Park, North Yorkshire

South East England – Concierge Camping, West Sussex

South West England – Woodovis Park, Devon

AA Glamping Site of the Year - Hadspen Glamping, Somerset

AA Sustainable Park of the Year - Old Oaks Touring & Glamping, Somerset

AA Most Improved Campsite of the Year - Park Foot Holiday Park, Cumbria

AA Small Campsite of the Year -Killerby Old Hall, North Yorkshire

AA Holiday Park of the Year- Trevornick, Cornwall

Congratulations to all 2024-25 winners, the full list of this year’s AA Caravan and Camping Awards winners can also be found on RatedTrips.com.