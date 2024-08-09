I moved from sunny Australia to rainy Scotland - to escape spiders and snakes

This video More videos

Watch Gabby Secomb Flegg, who moved from sunny Australia to rainy Scotland, explain her reasons for relocating - including the colder climate and to escape the spiders and snakes.

Gabby Secomb Flegg, 32, was in the UK for a friend's wedding and decided to take a five day trip to the Scottish Highlands while visiting.

She instantly felt "at home" and decided to take a leap to move over - heading back over at the end of the year for a longer trip to "test the waters".

She met and fell in love with her partner, Billy, 36, an artist, on Tinder two months later and planned to make the permanent move to Edinburgh, Scotland, when the pandemic hit - halting her plans.

Gabby Secomb Flegg / SWNS

Gabby was finally able to move over in October 2020 and has loved it ever since.

She said there are pros and cons to both countries but prefers not having to deal with big spiders and very warm weather.

Gabby, a photographer, originally from Sydney, Australia, said: "I felt at home in Scotland.

"It felt like my soul home.

"I'm less surrounded by bugs.

"In Australia they are part of every day life.

"There are Huntsman spiders coming out of the car air con. You have a fear getting into the car.

"The midges are just a summer thing here but they are intense.

"Edinburgh is a cosy city. The rain suits it."

Gabby had never felt completely settled in Australia.

She said: "It's a beautiful country.

"I never felt it was 100 per cent where I wanted to be for the rest of my life."

She was finally able to make the permanent move over after restrictions eased.

Despite strangers being baffled at Gabby's choice to swap the warm Australian climate for "rainy" Scotland - she couldn't be happier.

She said: "I find Australia is pleasant until you get to the summer. It's too warm - people don't leave the house.

"There is no respite from it.

"I think the summer is gentler in Scotland.

Gabby Secomb Flegg / SWNS

"I just feel at home in a cooler climate.

"How people feel in the sun is how I feel in rainy, misty weather."

Gabby also loves being able to experience all the seasons in the UK.

She said: "I love living seasonally.

"In summer there are long days and in winter you get ready to do nothing."

Gabby still misses her family, the fresh produce and landscape in Australia. She said the cost of living is about the same between the two countries.

She said: "The produce in Australia is incredible.

"I miss the fruit and vegetables."

Gabby says Edinburgh has also been a great place to grow her photography business - Scotland Magic - where she takes portraits of people to celebrate their "main character moment".

She has created a community for women to get out of their comfort zone called Main Character Club.

She said: "It's a really great place for creative people."