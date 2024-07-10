This video More videos

Watch as the huge plane wheel tumbles down the tarmac after falling from the aircraft.

Shocking video shows the moment a plane wheel bounced down a runaway after it had detached from an outbound aircraft.

The wheel dropped from a Boeing 757 aircraft, which the company ended production of in 2004, seconds after it took off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The United Airlines flight, which was carrying 174 passengers and seven crew members, landed safely, with no injuries being reported. The incident occurred as the plane was flying from Los Angeles to Denver on July 8.

In March, a Boeing 777-200 also lost its wheel during take off.

In dramatic footage, the aircraft can be seen travelling along the runway and lifting into the sky, before a wheel drops from the plane and plummets back to the ground.