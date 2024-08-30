This video More videos

Watch footage of 'Britain's coolest town' up for sale for £725k - complete with pubs, shops, cottages, a beach and a harbour - in fantastically detailed miniature version positioned in a local’s back garden.

'Britain's coolest town' is up for sale for £700k - in an incredible miniature version positioned in a local’s back garden.

The detailed model village is nestled behind a three-bedroom converted forge in Polperro, Cornwall.

Polperro has been dubbed 'Britain's coolest town' - where properties are worth a total of £500M. But now the model version of the seaside village - with pubs, shops and cottages nestled around a harbour - can be bought for £725k.

Lee and Julie Gregory in front of the model of Polperro, Cornwall, which is now up for sale. | Daniel Dayment / SWNS

Lee Gregory, 58, and his wife, Julie, 58, have lived in the house which is home to the model village for 37 years. After moving to Cornwall with his family aged 20, Lee's parents decided to purchase the miniature Polperro in 1984 as a retirement business.

The model village was constructed by Jim Beddoes in 1948 - who Lee says bought the place as a working forge - and then came up with the idea for the model village. It has a model railway and animatronic displays of Cornish folklore including pirates and smugglers. One of the couple’s particular highlights of the model is the harbour, which the pair are able to walk to in less than five minutes.

The model village attraction, which currently charges adult visitors £4 and children £3 for entry, is complete with the beautiful beach, as well as its Willy Wilcox cave.

Lee, who was born in Wolverhampton: "We'd never leave Polperro - but it's been nearly 40 years and it's time we both want to do something else now and it's time we handed the model village over to someone else, who is going to be enthusiastic and do more with it.

“It's a delightful business and a lovely home we are selling with it too. Whoever buys it I'm hoping I can still be involved to help build houses as an outsider!"