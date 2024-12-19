Chilling moment son wheeled trolley and spade home to bury body after killing mum

This video More videos

Chilling CCTV shows a killer son wheeling a trolley and spade towards his house as he prepared to bury his mother's body in the back garden after murdering her.

Watch the chilling moment (click to play above) when a son wheels a trolley and spade which he plans to use to bury his mother’s body after killing her. Sindeep Singh, 48, killed his 76-year-old mother Bhajan Kaur following a row over inheriting the family home in Leicester after his father passed away.

Brutal attack after family row

A court heard he had been on bail at the time after previously being arrested after Mrs Kaur reported her son for his "controlling and coercive" behaviour. But while under investigation, he launched the brutal attack on his own mum which left her with "significant injuries" to her head and face.

Officers discovered the body of Mrs Kaur after being called to the property in Bolsover Street by relatives on the evening of May 13. Police also found ground in the rear garden had been dug up creating a large hole and there was a smell of disinfectant in the house, which had recently been cleaned.

‘Murder? What For?’

Witnesses revealed Singh had been seen leaving the property within minutes of the 999 call being made and he was arrested in the area shortly after. Initially he provided false details and pretended he was someone else and claimed he had no knowledge of the incident when he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sindeep Singh, 48. Chilling CCTV shows the moment a killer son wheeled a trolley and spade back to his family home as he prepared to bury his mother's body after murdering her. | Leicestershire Police / SWNS

Body-cam footage captured the moment police confirmed Singh's identify after a photo was sent to an officer's mobile phone. After being told he was being arrested on suspicion of murder, he can be heard exclaiming: "Murder? What for? Murder mate?"

Argument over family home

During the investigation by Leicestershire Police it was established Singh had been under the impression that the family home was left to him by his late father.

The court heard this was the cause of many arguments and concerns within the wider family. Singh had been living in his car on the driveway of the home and on the day of the incident Mrs Kaur had let him in to the house.

CCTV evidence showed Singh leaving the property later on the same day and going to purchase a sack barrow trolley and spade from a nearby shop. He then returned to the house and when relatives were unable to get hold of Mrs Kaur they attended the address and found her body.

Killer jailed for life

Singh was found guilty of murder after a 16 day trial at Leicester Crown Court and jailed for life to serve a minimum of 31 years yesterday (Mon).

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Murder Investigation Team, said: “This was a deeply disturbing case which uncovered the lengths Singh went to, to cover his tracks.

“After killing his mother Singh went out and bought a sack barrow and spade to dig up the garden - he intended burying Mrs Kaur’s body but was disturbed before he could do that. The house had been cleaned and there was a very strong smell of disinfectant. There was clear evidence showing the planning after her death.

“When he was approached by officers, he provided false details and had no qualms about misleading them. This has been an extremely distressing and challenging time for Mrs Kaur’s family, they have been left devastated at the loss of their dear mother.

"They have shown immense courage and dignity throughout the investigation and subsequent legal proceedings. It is unfortunate that this case ended with a trial and the family had to sit through the proceedings and listen to the details of Mrs Kaur’s final moments.

"This is in no way easy for them – they’ve lost a loved one and will now have to live with the fact that Mrs Kaur’s life was taken by one of their own.”

