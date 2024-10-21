Chris Kaba: Bodycam footage shows moments before man is fatally shot by police marksman Martyn Blake
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bodycam footage shows the moments before Chris Kaba was fatally shot by police marksman Martyn Blake.
Today (October 21), Blake was cleared of murdering 24-year-old Chris Kaba following a trial at the Old Bailey.
Kaba was shot in the head through a front windscreen during an armed police stop in September 2022 in London. Police had followed the Audi he was driving, believing it was connected to a firearms incident in Brixton the night before.
Blake told the jury he believed the vehicle must be stopped as Kaba had rammed the police car.
In a statement, the family of Chris Kaba said: “The not guilty verdict leaves us with the deep pain of injustice adding to the unbearable sorrow we have felt since Chris was killed”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.