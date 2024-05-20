Dangerous cyclists could face tougher sentences for driving offences under new proposals

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 20th May 2024, 13:31 BST
Dangerous cyclists could soon face tougher sentences, a video report explains.

Motorists can face a life sentence if they’re convicted of causing death by dangerous or reckless driving, but a current loophole allows a cyclist to be jailed for a maximum of two years for “wanton and furious driving.”

Parliament will debate on Wednesday whether to make amendments to the Criminal Justice Bill to clamp down on rogue cyclists.

