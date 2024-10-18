This video More videos

Video shows the moment when a teenage drug dealer gets arrested, as a police officer says: “You’re bringing attention to yourself by saying ‘f**k you’ as we drive past you”.

Bodycam footage (click to play above) shows the moment when a drug dealer who was found carrying an imitation firearm got arrested - despite protesting to police that he ‘doesn’t drug deal’.

Miguel Mota, 18, was stopped by neighbourhood police officers after he shouted abuse at them and then tried to run. In the video above, the officer can be heard saying “You’re bringing attention to yourself by saying ‘f**k you’ as we drive past you”.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine after 45 individual bags of the drug and £25 cash were found in his pocket, and possession of an imitation firearm, after a BB gun was found in his backpack.”

Mota, of South Brink, Wisbech, pleaded guilty to both offences and was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (11 October).

Detective Constable Lauren Easton, who investigated, said: “There is no excuse for carrying a firearm, even if it is an imitation, and I am glad we were able to stop Mota before it could be used to intimidate or harm someone.

Miguel Mota, 18, jailed for drug dealing | Cambs Police

“Drug dealing and associated criminality can have a massive impact on the community, so I would encourage anyone with information about drug use and dealing to report it to us.”