Watch drone footage of the moment a drug dealer threw drugs out of a back bedroom window, before jumping into the garden below. He was found hiding in a neighbour’s garden and was arrested.

Shocking video shows the moment a drug dealer jumped out of a back bedroom window in an attempt to evade arrest.

A police investigation revealed that Sambou Kassama had been running two drug lines in the area dealing crack cocaine and heroin.

On July 4 2024, officers conducted a warrant at his home address. Drone footage captured the moment Kassama discarded drugs out of the first-floor window, before jumping and running away. He was found hiding in a neighbour’s garden.

Custody image of Sambou Kassama. | South Wales Police

Kassama was arrested and later pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and possession of Class B drugs.

Sambou Kassama, 27, from Ely in Cardiff, was sentenced to four years and four months in prison at Cardiff Crown Court on September 17 2024.