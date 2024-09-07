This video More videos

Bodycam footage shows the moment a drug dealer who killed a cyclist in a crash - driving 60mph in a 30mph zone - was caught hiding behind a garden shed.

The fatal collision happened on October 12 in Vernon Street, Ipswich - involving a bicycle and three cars – a blue Audi S3, a grey Volkswagen Golf and a Red Skoda Fabia. The cyclist, later formally identified as 35-year-old Benjamin Wright from the Ipswich area, sadly died at the scene. Police established that it was the Audi that had collided with the cyclist which propelled him into the path of the Golf. The Audi then collided with the Skoda.

The driver of the Audi, James Ashman, fled on foot. Analysis of CCTV and reconstruction of the collision confirmed that Ashman was driving the car at around 60mph – twice the 30mph speed limit – when the crash occurred.

James Ashman was caught hiding behind a garden shed. | Suffolk Constabulary

Officers attended an address in Chelmondiston and located Ashman hiding behind a garden shed. He was arrested in connection with the incident.

James Ashman, 29, of Lower Harlings in Shotley Gate, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving, for which he received a 14-year prison sentence. He was also disqualified from driving for 18 years and will be required to take an extended retest.

Following a search of the address where Ashman was located, officers found large quantities of cannabis and £5,000 in cash. Ashman was further charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis, along with a second man - Alfie Hedges, 27, of Collimer Close in Chelmondiston.

