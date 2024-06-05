Moment grandmother, 90, from London’s East End is flabbergasted at price of a drink in Ibiza in funny video

By Jessica Martin
Published 5th Jun 2024, 08:36 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2024, 08:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Watch as Peggy shouts “No?!” when she is told the price of a drink in Ibiza before saying “Well I ain't b******* going there!”

A hilarious video shows the moment a 90-year-old grandmother from London’s East End could not believe the extortionate prices of drinks in Ibiza.

In the video, Peggy Hunt is asked by her granddaughter Amie-Beth how much she thinks an alcoholic drink on the party island costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After being told by Amie-Beth the amount she had paid for a drink, Peggy said she would 'rather go thirsty'.

Peggy Hunt, 90, is flabbergasted at price of a drink in Ibiza.Peggy Hunt, 90, is flabbergasted at price of a drink in Ibiza.
Peggy Hunt, 90, is flabbergasted at price of a drink in Ibiza.

Speaking in the video, Amie-Beth said: “Guess how much one vodka and lemonade costs in Ibiza?” Peggy guessed: “£7”. Amie-Beth then said: “What would be expensive to you?” before Peggy replied “What I've just said - £7.”

Amie-Beth said: “Have another guess”. Peggy responded: “£8? Not £10? Oh no, is it more? £11? £12? £13”. As Peggy continued guessing, raising the price each time, she became increasingly more shocked.

When Amie-Beth revealed that the price was €23, Peggy said: “Well I ain't b******* going there!” Amie-Beth said: “When we got two drinks, two vodkas and lemonade, it was €46...sometimes, it's €8 for a bottle of water.” Peggy humorously replied : “I'd rather go thirsty.”

Related topics:East EndLondonIbizaVideoTravel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.