The heated family argument, concerning the removal of Gordon’s wife’s ashes from the mantelpiece, was streamed live on Facebook.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terrifying footage shows the moment a great grandfather brandished a pistol in the street during a heated family argument.

Police say they received a call just before 1pm on August 11 2024 to say that a man had pulled a gun on a woman on Brierley Hill Road, Dudley.

Police identified Martin Gordon as the suspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Gordon. | West Midlands Police

His car was spotted at an industrial estate on Pensnett Road, Brierley Hill, around 15 minutes later.

Firearms officers descended on the site and arrested Gordon.

Police say he was found with a magazine containing two bullets in his pocket, while the gun was still in the car.

Following an investigation, Gordon, 64, of Brierley Hill Road, Wordsley, admitted possession of a firearm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On February 13, at Wolverhampton Crown Court, he was sentenced to five years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Matt Nightingale said: “Gordon brandished this weapon in full view of other members of the public and made no effort to conceal it. Quick work by officers meant that we were able to quickly locate him and recover the gun.”