Watch 'hair-raising' police chase like something out of GTA unfold in dramatic footage
This is the moment a reckless driver led police on a hair-raising chase around the streets of Accrington. Lancashire Police shared footage of the frenzied pursuit which resembles a scene out of the GTA video games.
The adrenaline-fueled chase saw Ian Gilheaney speeding along the narrow streets of the Lancashire town after failing to stop for officers.
In the shocking footage, Gilheaney narrowly misses groups of schoolchildren who were about to cross the road, cutting blind corners and swerving past oncoming drivers at breakneck speed.
He later abandoned the car and made off on foot, but was swiftly captured by officers. A police spokesperson said: “He eventually decided to abandon ship and leg it – sadly for him though, we already had officers on the ground ready to swoop and swoop they did!
“He was swiftly arrested and charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance, driving whilst disqualified and affray.”
