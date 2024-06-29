This video More videos

A family found a giant bee colony in their home - video shows some of the 180,000 bees that had been living inside their bedroom ceiling for several years.

Video shows a giant bee colony that a family discovered in their home. The 180,000 bees were thought to have been living inside their bedroom ceiling for several years, above the plasterboard ceiling in a spare bedroom in the property.

A colony of over 180,000 bees were found in a bedroom ceiling, and relocated by Beekeeper Andrew Card of the Loch Ness Honey Company. | Andrew Card/Loch Ness Honey Company

The homeowner's grandchildren said they heard buzzing one night when they were going to sleep. Beekeeper Andrew Card of the Loch Ness Honey Company helped to relocate the swarm back to temporary hives.