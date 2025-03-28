A teenager, wearing a balaclava, can be seen wielding a knife at the shop owner, before cash is stolen from the till.

Dramatic CCTV shows the moment a shop owner was threatened at knifepoint, before cash was stolen from the till.

Police say they were called to reports of a robbery at Harry’s Off Licence, Beverley Road in Bolton at around 8pm on January 5.

The shop’s owner was threatened by a male in a balaclava and wielding a knife, and a quantity of cash was stolen from the till.

Shop owner is threatened with knife in Bolton. | Greater Manchester Police

Three teenagers, a 16-year-old male and two 17-year-olds, fled the scene.

Following a police investigation, the teenagers were arrested and later charged. All three, all from the Bolton area, pleaded guilty to robbery and were sentenced at Bolton Crown Court. One of the teenagers also pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article.

Police say the teenagers were dealt with by way of community and youth referral orders, and compensation.

Chief Inspector Chris Boyd, Uniform Operations Bolton, said: “This was an awful and frightening incident and although the victim remained calm throughout, he must have been terrified, especially having a knife pushed towards him during this ordeal.

“I must commend the swift and joined-up investigation from officers in the Bolton district.

“Following a report of a robbery, CID were asked to make some enquiries while our uniformed colleagues attended to obtain a report, CCTV evidence and a statement from the victim.

“Information shared from uniformed colleagues’ enquiries allowed detectives to focus on local taxi firms.

“It was established that the suspects had been collected from an address near to the offence location earlier in the evening.

“Detectives were notified that the suspects had booked another taxi and this was relayed to uniformed colleagues, who were waiting for the suspects, who were identified and arrested.

“Officers also recovered the stolen property and the weapon used in the offence.”

