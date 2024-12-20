Watch Paul McCartney pay tribute to John Lennon with a special performance of ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’.

Sir Paul McCartney’s Got Back tour still managed to exceed the sky-high expectations I held for a Beatle.

The show is a beautifully moving tribute to McCartney’s Beatle bandmates, friends and family - while also retaining a jubilant, celebratory atmosphere which has even the most reluctant of singers belting out the hits.

A few of many highlights included his understated performance of The Quarrymen’s ‘In Spite of All the Danger’ - recorded in an unassuming Liverpool terraced house in 1958.

McCartney’s solo performance of ‘Blackbird’ was breath-takingly impressive. At 82, he doesn’t falter - holding an audience of 20,000 in the palm of his hand.

McCartney performed ‘Now and Then’, recorded around 1977, but released in 2023, for the first time in the UK - with footage of Paul, John, George and Ringo reminding the audience of the fun the band had.

A festive surprise followed as McCartney sang ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ for the first time in six years, accompanied by a children’s choir. Fake snow and a brass band of elves also featured in the performance.

‘Live and Let Die’ was quite literally explosive, with fiery pyrotechnics and dramatic lightning. McCartney put great energy into the Bond theme, bashing his piano keys with terrific purpose.

The audience singing along to the na na nas of ‘Hey Jude’ was simply joyous and life-affirming, with McCartney responding, “I love to hear that sound!”

Halfway through ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’, McCartney turned to face footage of John Lennon performing and began to sing along with him. Lennon's vocals had been isolated using AI, making it possible for McCartney to duet with him once again.

After a lifetime of performing, McCartney still looked as though he was enjoying every second, and going by the enthusiasm of the audience, they didn’t want the night to end.

McCartney was joined on stage by Beatles drummer Sir Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood from the Rolling Stones at the O2 Arena in London on December 19.