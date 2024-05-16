Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A video tour shows what it’s like inside the stunning five-bedroom home worth £3million which is up for grabs in an Omaze charity prize draw.

Take a look inside this stunning rural mansion, complete with pool house, gym and sauna, which you could win in the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw - along with a £100,000 cash prize. The luxury home will come mortgage-free, with all stamp detail and legal fees covered.

Win a five-bedroom home in Surrey

The five-bedroom home, located near Farnham in Surrey, will be awarded to one lucky winner. It comes with 1.4 acres of land, and has an outdoor kitchen with concrete worktops, built-in cupboards and a gas BBQ - as well as an outdoor open fireplace for the winner to enjoy whilst taking in the beautifully landscaped gardens and grounds, including a large wooded area.

£3m home to be won in prize draw

The house is located within walking distance of the attractive rural village of The Sands and the surrounding area is renowned for its outstanding natural beauty. The Surrey edition of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw will also raise money for Prostate Cancer UK - the country's leading men's health charity, funding research into prostate cancer.

In aid of Prostate Cancer UK

Actor and Prostate Cancer UK ambassador Colin McFarlane - who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December 2022 said: "When you get that diagnosis and hear the c-word, it’s a shock. Luckily, we caught it early and there's a low risk of it spreading any further. I'm now being safely monitored and even been told I might never need treatment. If you’re over 50, or your dad or brother had it, you’re at even higher risk, and if you’re black like me, check your risk from 45 as the risk doubles to one in four.

Omaze has guaranteed a minimum donation of £1 million from the partnership. James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said: ““By offering this amazing property in Surrey, along with £100,000 in cash, Omaze is giving people the chance to win a life-changing prize that can enable them to live mortgage or rent free, as well as raising money for charities and introducing its charity partners to new audiences that they wouldn't otherwise reach.”

How can I enter the Omaze Million Pound House Draw?