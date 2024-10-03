Drone footage shows moment lorry is lifted by 80-tonne crane out of narrow village lane after becoming stuck

By Jessica Martin
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 11:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch the moment a lorry is lifted by an 80-tonne crane out of a narrow lane nearly three days after getting stuck - with the crane driver being incredibly careful not to hit the lorry into a nearby house.

Drone footage shows the moment a lorry is lifted by a 80-tonne crane out of a narrow village lane after becoming stuck.

The road haulage truck from Boons Transport, based in Peterborough, got stuck in Forder near Saltash, Cornwall on September 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The truck was delivering seed to a farm, but apparently when it missed the entrance, it continued down a narrow lane - despite a 'no heavy goods vehicle' sign on the road. The truck was removed by the crane on October 2.

A truck stuck on a narrow lane in Forder near Saltash, Cornwall.A truck stuck on a narrow lane in Forder near Saltash, Cornwall.
A truck stuck on a narrow lane in Forder near Saltash, Cornwall. | Ben Godfrey / SWNS

A lorry became stuck in the same location in 2007 and also required a crane to lift it out.

One local said: said: "Having a lorry stuck in the road here every 16 years is probably the most interesting thing that happens here”. Another said: "The guy who is in charge of the crane operation was the same man who lifted the last lorry out that got stuck 16 years ago''.

Related topics:VideoCornwallPeterborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice