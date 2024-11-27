Football team swim in waist-height floodwater on their pitch in viral video

By Jessica Martin
Published 27th Nov 2024, 05:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The video, which has gained over a million views, shows players heading the ball to each other as they stand waist-deep in floodwater on the pitch.

Footage shows the moment a football team went for a swim on their flooded pitch.

Storm Bert caused the Gloucestershire pitch to flood at the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lydney Town AFC posted the footage to social media on November 24. In the caption, the club wrote: “Can’t believe I’m saying this… but GAME ON! Teams are out and kick off is imminent.”

In the video, which has now had 1.2million views on X, the players can be seen wading into waist-height floodwater, before heading the ball between them and swimming across the pitch.

There was also severe flooding in Todmorden at the weekend.

In a clip posted to X by Bill Cook on November 23, flood waters can be seen gushing down the tracks at Walsden station after a rapid snow melt and heavy rain in the area.

Related topics:VideoStorm BertSocial mediaGloucestershireSwimmingTodmordenFloodingWeatherFootball

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice