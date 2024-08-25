NHS nurse wins £85k sports car plus £100k in cash and says “Lewis Hamilton better look over his shoulder”
An NHS nurse forced to use her pension to buy a ULEZ compliant vehicle has won a top of the range sports car - and £100K.
Gran Elizabeth Hon who moved to the UK from Malaysia 45 years ago, has worked for the NHS for over 40 years and despite being retired still goes back to work at her local hospital to help with staff shortages.
Elizabeth, from Watford, has now scooped a £85,000 Lotus Emira plus £100,000 in cash as an “Early Bird Prize” in the Omaze Million Pound House Draw.
Elizabeth currently drives a Honda Jazz hybrid, with her previous car being no longer ULEZ compliant - making it difficult to see her children. The unexpected need to buy a new car put a spanner in the works regarding how she would have to spend her pension.
However, Elizabeth, who has two daughters, two sons and two grandchildren, is now the owner of a sports car. She immediately took her new motor for a 100mph spin around Donington Park racing circuit.
Elizabeth paid just £20 for her entry to the Omaze Million Pound House Draw subscription. The draw she entered raised £3,450,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.
Elizabeth said: “Whizzing around the track was so exhilarating. It was one of the best days of my life, I’ve still got butterflies in my tummy. Lewis Hamilton better look over his shoulder as I've got a taste for racing now!
“The £100,000 is life changing for me - I’m a Glam Mother now! I can help out all my children and spoil my grandkids! I’ll also use the money to go back home to Malaysia to see my family for the first time in more than two years.
“As much as I love the Lotus, I’m going to sell it and bank the cash. I can upgrade my little car to something bigger, so I can fit the grandchildren in! This win means I’m going to have a much more comfortable retirement now - I just can’t believe it!”
