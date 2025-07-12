Watch as the owner of a record shop where Oasis were customers tells us how the band rang him to check if it was okay to reference him in one of their songs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Mr Sifter sold me songs when I was just 16, now he stops at traffic lights but only when they're green."

Sifters Records in Burnage, Manchester is where Liam and Noel Gallagher used to buy their records, with Oasis even referencing owner Peter Horward as Mr Sifter in their 1994 song Shakermaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter said: “They rang me up you know, and they asked if they could do it basically, like I was going to say no. Not many people have got verses in rock songs have they? They had to find a new verse, so Noel was driving past here apparently and I got lucky, didn't I? Very lucky. This sort of thing happens to other people.

“I knew they were popular, but I had no idea they were this popular. That was sort of a shot in the arm for me, I've been going since 1977 and I'm just making a living really and then there was renewed interest. And now of course there's another shot in the arm for the music industry, not just Oasis fans, it's coincided with the increasing interest in vinyl.”

Sifters Records in Manchester. | National World - Local TV

Oasis Manchester shows

Oasis performed the first of five Manchester shows at Heaton Park on July 11, with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and player Jack Grealish among the audience. Their remaining Manchester shows will take place on July 12, July 16, July 19 and July 20.