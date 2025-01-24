Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A number of mobile phones were also found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video footage of a police raid on a flat has been released – with one man being arrested and thousands of pounds in cash and suspected class A drugs being found.

Cambridgeshire police carried out the raid in a flat in Fletton, Peterborough, last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “Inside the home they found a substantial amount of suspected class A drugs (which will now be tested and valued), thousands of pounds in cash and multiple mobile phones, resulting in a man in his 30s being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.”