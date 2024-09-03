This video More videos

Watch the moment a police officer pulled drugs and a huge machete from a dealer's coat during a search - before he asked the officer to "put it back".

Ajmal Saqikel, 28, was arrested on December 4 last year after police were called to a collision on the A15.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson explained: “A white Peugeot van had collided with a lamppost and the driver – Saqikel – was seen by members of the public to throw a machete in nearby bushes before getting back in the van.

“Officers found £266.50 in cash and five small bags of cannabis inside the vehicle, as well as a further 19 bags at his home in Dogsthorpe Road, Dogsthorpe. He was released on bail but arrested again on March 17 this year in Millfield, Peterborough.

“Saqikel was stood on the corner of Lincoln Road and Searjeant Street when he saw police officers approaching and threw his coat over a wall.

“Believing he was trying to hide something, the officers stopped and searched Saqikel, finding £380 in cash on him and a can of pepper spray – a prohibited firearm, as well as five small bags of cannabis and a machete in the coat.”

Saqikel appeared at Huntingdon Law Court on Wednesday (August 28) where he was sentenced to 38 weeks in prison after admitting being concerned in the supply of cannabis, two counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of a weapon for discharge of a noxious liquid – namely pepper spray.

He must also forfeit £646.50 in cash which will be donated to Cambridge Women’s Aid.

PC Mark Mankiwskyj, who made the latest arrest, commented: “We’re working hard to tackle drug dealing in our county as we know the impact it has on our communities and the levels of violence that so often come with it.

“I would encourage anyone who has information about drug dealing or concerns about someone who carries a weapon to get in touch with us.”