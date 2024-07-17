Rail delay payouts revealed - Heathrow Express, Avanti West Coast, GWR: How does your train operator perform?
7.6 million train journeys were fully or partially refunded due to being late or cancelled in the financial year to April. This is the highest number of compensation claims paid out by rail companies on record and constitutes a 30% rise from the previous year.
Which train operators had the most compensation claims?
Data from the Office of Rail and Road shows Great Western Railway which covers the West of England and Wales saw an 80% rise in claims. They paid out 1.43 million times - the highest number of any operator. Avanti West Coast was the second highest with a 41% increase to 1.1 million claims. The Elizabeth line saw the biggest jump with an increase of 191%. While the number of services increased in this time, so did lateness and unreliability.
For passengers on Greater Anglia, Southeastern, ScotRail and the Heathrow Express, services improved with these operators issuing fewer payouts than before.
