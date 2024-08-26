This video More videos

Watch thermal imaging video of the three suspects wading through dense undergrowth in the dead of night, before giving themselves up to police after realising they were surrounded.

Aerial video shows the moment suspects were arrested after they were located by drone in dark undergrowth.

Shortly after 2am on August 5, a lorry, which is believed to have been stolen, was abandoned near the A38 after it failed to stop for officers on the M1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers began searching for three men who had fled from the lorry near the McArthur Glen retail park in South Normanton. With the men nowhere to be seen, a police drone and a dog unit attended the scene to help with the search.

Suspects located by drone in dark undergrowth. | Nottinghamshire Police

A police drone pilot used a thermal imaging camera to identify three figures lying prone in the undergrowth. He was then able to guide officers to their location.