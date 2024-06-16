Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Watch moment couple get engaged at final Liverpool Anfield Stadium show
Heart-warming video shows the moment a couple got engaged at a Taylor Swift Eras Tour show.
As the star performed her 2008 hit ‘Love Story’, a man can be seen getting down on one knee and placing a ring on his girlfriend’s finger after she says, “Yes!” The newly-engaged couple are then seen hugging as emotional onlookers clap and cheer.
The marriage proposal happened on the final night (June 15) of three Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts at Liverpool FC’s Anfield Stadium.
What is the setlist for the Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour?
The setlist for Taylor Swift’s first show at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on June 13 was as follows:
Lover
Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince
Cruel Summer
The Man
You Need To Calm Down
Lover
Fearless
Fearless
You Belong With Me
Love Story
Red
22
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
I Knew You Were Trouble
All Too Well (10-minute version)
Speak Now
Enchanted
Reputation
...Ready For It?
Delicate
Don't Blame Me
Look What You Made Me Do
Folklore/Evermore
Cardigan
Betty
Champagne Problems
August
Illicit Affairs
My Tears Ricochet
Marjorie
Willow
1989
Style
Blank Space
Shake It Off
Wildest Dreams
Bad Blood
The Tortured Poets Department
But Daddy I Love Him/So High School
Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me?
Down Bad
Fortnight
The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
I Can Do It with a Broken Heart
Surprise songs
I Can See You / Mine
Cornelia Street / Maroon
Midnights
Lavender Haze
Anti-Hero
Midnight Rain
Vigilante Sh**
Bejeweled
Karma
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, NFL Kansas City Chiefs player, Travis Kelce, did not make an appearance at the singer’s Liverpool shows, however she sent her congratulations to him via Instagram Live on the team’s Super Bowl ring ceremony.
Where can I see a Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour concert?
Taylor Swift will perform a show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, before holding a massive eight shows at Wembley Stadium in London.
The remaining dates are as follows:
Cardiff, Principality Stadium June 18
London, Wembley Stadium June 21
London, Wembley Stadium June 22
London, Wembley Stadium June 23
London, Wembley Stadium August 15
London, Wembley Stadium August 16
London, Wembley Stadium August 17
London, Wembley Stadium August 19
London, Wembley Stadium August 20
