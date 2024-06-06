Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as a driver records the boars watching for cars as the piglets cross the road.

Heart-warming video footage shows the moment wild boars herd a large group of piglets across a road - causing a motorist to stop and wait for them to cross.

Two adult boars and at least 13 piglets were captured causing the roadblock. One adult boar is seen leading the group of piglets, while the other rounds them up in the middle before they cross the road safely. According to Forestry England, the Forest of Dean, where the boars and piglets were spotted, is an "ideal habitat for feral wild boar".

Mike Powell, from Lydney, Gloucestershire, was driving through Viney Hill with his daughter last on May 28 when they saw the boars. Mike, who spends his free time in the Severn Estuary trying to keep knowledge of its heritage fisheries alive, shared the video across his X page @severnpiscator.