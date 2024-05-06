Watch: Cheeky dachshund dogs get told off for eating half a pound of turkey left unattended in the car
Adorable footage shows the moment a pet owner returns to the car and discovers her two dachshunds have raided her groceries.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The woman had left her dogs in the car for a quick moment, along with her shopping, while she popped into another store. But she was ‘a little upset’ to find her two dachshunds tucking into her groceries when she returned. The shocked pet owner, from Baltimore in the US, watched as her two pooches munched away on half a pound of turkey - before eagerly eyeing up the rest. The dogs glance at her with a sideways look, avoiding direct eye contact, as if understanding her mixed emotions as she tells them off.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.