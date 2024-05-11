Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drug dealer who threw £285,000 worth of heroin onto a busy motorway during a police chase before smashing through a barrier at a major airport has been jailed.

Dramatic footage shows Neil Corrigan, 42, dangerously weaving through traffic on the M56 in Cheshire before driving the wrong way around a roundabout. He can be seen throwing a large bag of the class A drug out of the truck he was driving, which police later discovered to be worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

After crashing through the parking barrier at Manchester Airport, he comes to a dead end before making on foot.

Footage from a police helicopter shows him running through the grounds of the airport before an officer catches up to him. Corrigan, of Scarborough, turns to confront the officer, who appears to spray him in the face before arresting him.

He was sentenced to five years in prison by Chester Crown Court on Thursday, May 9. He has also been banned from driving for five years and four months. Cheshire Police said he'd earlier pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.